TrueFeedBack Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13,890.00 (TFBX)

TrueFeedBack (TFBX) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. TrueFeedBack has a market cap of $3.51 million and approximately $13,890.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar. One TrueFeedBack coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TrueFeedBack Profile

TFBX is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain . TrueFeedBack’s official website is www.truefeedbackchain.com . TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

