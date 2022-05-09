Tsfg LLC Acquires 312 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK traded down $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.64. 11,795,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,126,637. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.57% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.69.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

