Tsfg LLC Cuts Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Tsfg LLC lowered its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,303 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Salesforce by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 2.6% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the third quarter worth about $481,000. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 20.4% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 48,283 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,095,000 after acquiring an additional 8,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 2.9% in the third quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,996 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Salesforce from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 price target on Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Salesforce from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Salesforce from $325.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.50.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $87,556.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,991,596. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.64, for a total value of $505,172.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 139,735 shares of company stock valued at $27,947,640 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded down $6.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $163.60. 9,957,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,391,249. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $197.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.62. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.13 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.02 billion, a PE ratio of 109.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

