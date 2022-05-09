Tsfg LLC Has $341,000 Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Tsfg LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 2,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 7,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLD traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $172.88. 10,737,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,512,108. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.74. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $160.68 and a 12 month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

