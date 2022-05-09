Tsfg LLC Purchases 692 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Exelon news, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,018,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,337 shares in the company, valued at $111,264.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $175,714.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on Exelon in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.17.

NASDAQ:EXC traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.73. 6,465,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,919,380. The company has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.57. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.37 and a 200 day moving average of $50.12.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.69%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 77.59%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

