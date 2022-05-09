Tsfg LLC Sells 3,197 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Tsfg LLC lowered its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,138 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,197 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Twitter by 3.5% during the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 7,745 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 94,199 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 11.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twitter stock traded down $1.84 on Monday, hitting $47.96. The stock had a trading volume of 36,579,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,576,160. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $73.34. The stock has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.53 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.92.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.87. Twitter had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the social networking company to reacquire up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.83.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $161,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce Falck sold 20,069 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $981,173.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 346,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,926,206.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,764 shares of company stock worth $2,448,571 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

