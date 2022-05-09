Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Citigroup currently has $13.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $26.00.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TUP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.
Shares of TUP opened at $9.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $453.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 2.54. Tupperware Brands has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $29.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.26.
In related news, CAO Madeline Otero sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $201,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TUP. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 187.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,700,000 after purchasing an additional 348,656 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands in the third quarter valued at $1,064,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 1.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands in the third quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 30.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 10,651 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tupperware Brands Company Profile
Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.
