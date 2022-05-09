Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Citigroup currently has $13.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $26.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TUP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of TUP opened at $9.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $453.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 2.54. Tupperware Brands has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $29.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.26.

Tupperware Brands ( NYSE:TUP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.40). Tupperware Brands had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 69.39%. The firm had revenue of $348.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Tupperware Brands’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Madeline Otero sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $201,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TUP. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 187.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,700,000 after purchasing an additional 348,656 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands in the third quarter valued at $1,064,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 1.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands in the third quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 30.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 10,651 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

