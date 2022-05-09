Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TWIN DISC, INC. designs, manufactures and sells heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include: hydraulic torque converters; power-shift transmissions; marine transmissions and surface drives; universal joints; gas turbine starting drives; power take-offs and reduction gears; industrial clutches; fluid couplings and control systems. Principal markets are: construction equipment, industrial equipment, government, marine, energy and natural resources and agriculture. “

Get Twin Disc alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Twin Disc in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company.

TWIN stock opened at $13.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $185.53 million, a P/E ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.60. Twin Disc has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.15 and a 200-day moving average of $13.16.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.12. Twin Disc had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twin Disc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWIN. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Twin Disc by 35.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Twin Disc by 263.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Twin Disc by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Twin Disc by 2.8% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,473,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,712,000 after purchasing an additional 39,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Twin Disc by 9.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

About Twin Disc (Get Rating)

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twin Disc (TWIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.