Twin Tree Management LP Acquires New Shares in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 9.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,825,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,127,329,000 after buying an additional 863,247 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Life Storage by 21.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,122,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,582,000 after purchasing an additional 375,151 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Life Storage by 3.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,366,000 after purchasing an additional 51,101 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Life Storage by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,149,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,863,000 after purchasing an additional 12,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Life Storage by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,110,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,051,000 after purchasing an additional 275,755 shares during the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LSI has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.11.

Shares of LSI opened at $120.72 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.59 and its 200 day moving average is $136.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.54. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.58 and a 12-month high of $154.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $233.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.01 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 117.30%.

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 9,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $1,178,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total value of $337,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $2,054,285. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

