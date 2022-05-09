Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,484 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $17,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TWTR. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 238.1% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 977 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,185 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twitter alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $54.20 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Twitter in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on Twitter from $79.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial downgraded Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Twitter from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.83.

In other news, insider Bruce Falck sold 20,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $981,173.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 346,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,926,206.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $161,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 52,764 shares of company stock valued at $2,448,571 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twitter stock traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.96. 36,566,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,576,055. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $73.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 6.58. The firm has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a PE ratio of 208.53 and a beta of 0.56.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.87. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Twitter declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the social networking company to repurchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Twitter Company Profile (Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.