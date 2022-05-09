U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 64.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,076 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 84,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 7,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 710.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 255,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 223,534 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 42.9% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 30,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 9,156 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $48.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.76. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $47.85 and a 12 month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.66%.

USB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.31.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

