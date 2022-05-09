UBS Group Reiterates GBX 3,400 Price Target for Unilever (LON:ULVR)

UBS Group set a GBX 3,400 ($42.47) price objective on Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($42.47) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($47.47) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,600 ($57.46) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,130 ($51.59) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,600 ($57.46) to GBX 4,000 ($49.97) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,927.50 ($49.06).

Shares of LON:ULVR opened at GBX 3,597 ($44.93) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £92.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Unilever has a 12 month low of GBX 3,267.50 ($40.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,388 ($54.82). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,494.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,744.92.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a GBX 35.90 ($0.45) dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 0.89%.

In related news, insider Adrian Hennah acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,763 ($47.01) per share, with a total value of £150,520 ($188,032.48). Also, insider Strive Masiyiwa bought 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,834 ($47.90) per share, with a total value of £19,936.80 ($24,905.43). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 4,523 shares of company stock worth $17,057,272.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

