UBS Group Reiterates GBX 3,400 Price Target for Unilever (LON:ULVR)

UBS Group set a GBX 3,400 ($42.47) price objective on Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($42.47) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($47.47) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,600 ($57.46) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,130 ($51.59) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,600 ($57.46) to GBX 4,000 ($49.97) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,927.50 ($49.06).
Shares of LON:ULVR opened at GBX 3,597 ($44.93) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £92.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Unilever has a 12 month low of GBX 3,267.50 ($40.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,388 ($54.82). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,494.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,744.92.
In related news, insider Adrian Hennah acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,763 ($47.01) per share, with a total value of £150,520 ($188,032.48). Also, insider Strive Masiyiwa bought 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,834 ($47.90) per share, with a total value of £19,936.80 ($24,905.43). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 4,523 shares of company stock worth $17,057,272.
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.
