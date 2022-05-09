Umbrella Network (UMB) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $676,553.00

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 18.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 9th. One Umbrella Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0508 or 0.00000157 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded 29% lower against the US dollar. Umbrella Network has a market cap of $3.76 million and approximately $676,553.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $56.86 or 0.00175209 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006940 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00011172 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003501 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Umbrella Network

Umbrella Network (UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

