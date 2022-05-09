Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Shares of UAA stock opened at $10.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $27.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.45.

UAA has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Under Armour from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered Under Armour from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on Under Armour from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Under Armour from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.65.

Under Armour declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Under Armour by 35.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,526,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,429,000 after purchasing an additional 661,912 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth $635,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 487,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,340,000 after acquiring an additional 25,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

