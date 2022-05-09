Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 6.34%. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $10.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $27.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.10 and a 200 day moving average of $19.45.

UAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Under Armour from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. BNP Paribas raised Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Under Armour from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus raised shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UAA. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,526,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,429,000 after acquiring an additional 661,912 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Under Armour by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 487,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,340,000 after purchasing an additional 25,341 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Under Armour by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 19,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at $761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

