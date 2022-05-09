United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Position Raised by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 57.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $179.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,345,598. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $156.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.22 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $200.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.70.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total transaction of $1,455,460.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $263.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $262.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.00.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

