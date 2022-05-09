Unity Software (NYSE:U) Sets New 1-Year Low at $55.22

Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $55.22 and last traded at $55.89, with a volume of 973 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.34.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Unity Software from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.64.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 47.96% and a negative return on equity of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $315.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Helgason sold 83,333 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $8,442,466.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 10,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.23, for a total value of $1,133,853.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,824 shares of company stock valued at $10,026,399. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Unity Software by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. increased its holdings in Unity Software by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 72,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,222,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Unity Software by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Unity Software by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Company Profile (NYSE:U)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

