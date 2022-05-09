Unslashed Finance (USF) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $15,147.00

Unslashed Finance (USF) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 9th. Unslashed Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.81 million and approximately $15,147.00 worth of Unslashed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Unslashed Finance has traded 26.3% lower against the US dollar. One Unslashed Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000432 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unslashed Finance Profile

Unslashed Finance’s total supply is 86,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,098,294 coins. Unslashed Finance’s official Twitter account is @UnslashedF

Buying and Selling Unslashed Finance

