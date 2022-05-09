UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) vs. Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Head to Head Contrast

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) and UpHealth (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oak Street Health and UpHealth’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oak Street Health $1.43 billion 2.92 -$409.40 million ($1.98) -8.76 UpHealth $123.79 million 0.84 -$340.90 million N/A N/A

UpHealth has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oak Street Health.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Oak Street Health and UpHealth, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oak Street Health 0 4 9 0 2.69 UpHealth 0 1 4 0 2.80

Oak Street Health presently has a consensus price target of $38.15, indicating a potential upside of 119.91%. UpHealth has a consensus price target of $9.63, indicating a potential upside of 1,218.49%. Given UpHealth’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe UpHealth is more favorable than Oak Street Health.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.4% of Oak Street Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.1% of UpHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of Oak Street Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of UpHealth shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Oak Street Health and UpHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oak Street Health -26.82% -308.72% -24.77% UpHealth N/A -20.87% -13.01%

Risk & Volatility

Oak Street Health has a beta of 2.41, indicating that its share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UpHealth has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

UpHealth beats Oak Street Health on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oak Street Health (Get Rating)

Oak Street Health, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About UpHealth (Get Rating)

UpHealth, Inc. operates as a digital health services company. It provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; MedQuest Pharmacy, a full-service retail and compounding pharmacy licensed that dispenses prescribed medications shipped directly to patients; and Telehealth solutions. The company is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

