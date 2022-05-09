Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Stock Price Down 10.2%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 10.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $3.71. Approximately 133,398 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 13,669,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $7.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Uranium Energy from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.62.

The company has a market capitalization of $996.21 million, a PE ratio of -62.17 and a beta of 1.99.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. New Harbor Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

