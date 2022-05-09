VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDX. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 28,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 28,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GDX traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.66. The company had a trading volume of 990,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,375,238. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.99.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

