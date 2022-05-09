VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $24.73

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.73 and last traded at $24.73, with a volume of 1467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.94.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.91.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,089,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,347,000 after purchasing an additional 104,925 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,919,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,485,000 after purchasing an additional 28,821 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,477,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,372,000 after purchasing an additional 220,250 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,140,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,790,000 after purchasing an additional 77,838 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 714,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,028,000 after purchasing an additional 124,513 shares during the period.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

