Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Purchased by RiverFront Investment Group LLC

RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC owned 0.40% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $17,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 65,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1,825.8% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 40,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 38,341 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 41,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOX traded down $3.00 on Monday, hitting $99.16. 243,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,733. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.17. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.72 and a fifty-two week high of $151.27.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

