Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $256.08

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $256.08 and last traded at $258.34, with a volume of 800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $261.77.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.26.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.