Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCR. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,625,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6,635.7% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 169,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,593,000 after acquiring an additional 167,153 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,380,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,134,000 after acquiring an additional 137,421 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 303.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 121,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,664,000 after acquiring an additional 91,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 127,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,533,000 after acquiring an additional 34,139 shares during the last quarter.

VCR opened at $261.77 on Monday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $257.08 and a one year high of $360.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $292.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $315.26.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

