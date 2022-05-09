Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $82.57

Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $82.57 and last traded at $82.89, with a volume of 7904 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.70.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.94.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 83.1% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 86.9% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.