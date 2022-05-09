Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $77.48

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $77.48 and last traded at $77.64, with a volume of 11357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.59.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.98.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,699,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,790,000 after buying an additional 363,726 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,995,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,934,000 after buying an additional 45,888 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,168,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,609,000 after buying an additional 41,109 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,128,000 after buying an additional 201,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,752,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,141,000 after acquiring an additional 25,928 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

