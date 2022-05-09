Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Position Lifted by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 278,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,294 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $70,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VO. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $349,000. Custos Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,040,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 277,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,710,000 after purchasing an additional 17,556 shares during the period.

VO traded down $6.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $209.82. 21,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,312. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.35. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $212.88 and a one year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

