Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $98.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.90. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $94.64 and a 52 week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

