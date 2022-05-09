Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 965,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,343 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $78,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 412,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,376,000 after buying an additional 34,823 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Fort Henry Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 271,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,919,000 after buying an additional 8,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 15,738 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.99. 34,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,512,599. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.67 and a 1 year high of $82.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.65.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

