Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 57,234 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 325,406 shares.The stock last traded at $202.17 and had previously closed at $213.82.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $237.03 and a 200-day moving average of $258.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 54.5% in the first quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,249,000 after buying an additional 7,465 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 151,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,650,000 after buying an additional 19,854 shares in the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 33.9% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 324.7% in the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

