Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 671,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,155,000 after acquiring an additional 38,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $5.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $159.78. The stock had a trading volume of 813,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,069. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.25. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $159.05 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

