Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 185,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,894 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 7.6% of Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $44,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $1.67 on Friday, hitting $205.95. 5,192,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,005,454. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $219.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.65. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $203.11 and a 12-month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

