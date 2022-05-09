Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $200,000.00

Equities analysts expect Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) to report $200,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $190,000.00 and the highest is $200,000.00. Vascular Biogenics posted sales of $190,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full-year sales of $740,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $800,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.35 million, with estimates ranging from $680,000.00 to $2.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,895.83% and a negative return on equity of 63.08%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VBLT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 44.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 62.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 15,450 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 26.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VBLT stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.36. 336,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,367. Vascular Biogenics has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $3.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.77.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

