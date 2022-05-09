Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) VP Jeff Fairman Sells 888 Shares

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) VP Jeff Fairman sold 888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $22,910.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 325,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,393,746.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeff Fairman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 5th, Jeff Fairman sold 5,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $127,950.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Jeff Fairman sold 10,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $255,000.00.

Shares of Vaxcyte stock traded down $2.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.41. The company had a trading volume of 458,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,998. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $27.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.67. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 0.41.

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.08). Research analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PCVX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 16.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the first quarter worth $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Vaxcyte by 9.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Vaxcyte by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

