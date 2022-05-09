Vaxxinity, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:VAXX)

Vaxxinity’s (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, May 10th. Vaxxinity had issued 6,000,000 shares in its public offering on November 11th. The total size of the offering was $78,000,000 based on an initial share price of $13.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

VAXX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Vaxxinity in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vaxxinity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of VAXX opened at $5.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Vaxxinity has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $22.77.

Vaxxinity ( NASDAQ:VAXX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vaxxinity will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder United Biomedical Inc acquired 18,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $62,462.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 51,611,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,059,878.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mei Mei Hu acquired 8,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $27,088.06. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 51,593,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,869,939.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 30,950 shares of company stock valued at $106,759.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAXX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxxinity in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vaxxinity in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Vaxxinity in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vaxxinity in the fourth quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Vaxxinity in the fourth quarter valued at $489,000. 15.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaxxinity, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing product candidates for human use in the fields of neurology and coronaviruses in the United States. The company engages in developing UB-311 that targets toxic forms of aggregated amyloid-b in the brain to fight Alzheimer's disease; UB-312 that targets toxic forms of aggregated a-synuclein in the brain to fight Parkinson's disease and other synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy Body and multiple system atrophy; and an anti-tau product candidate for various neurodegenerative conditions, including AD.

