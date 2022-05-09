Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.05. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.47. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Venator Materials.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 0.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share.

VNTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Venator Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.03.

Shares of NYSE VNTR opened at $1.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Venator Materials has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $5.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 3.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 157,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 967.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 5.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 277,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 14,449 shares during the period.

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives segments. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food, polyester and polyamide fibers, catalysts, and cosmetics products.

