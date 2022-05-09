Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veracyte, Inc. is a diagnostics company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing molecular cytology solutions. The Company provides Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis, which helps physicians in reducing unnecessary diagnostic surgeries for patients with thyroid nodules. Veracyte is also developing Afirma Malignant GEC test. It serves endocrinologists, radiologists, and head and neck specialists. Veracyte, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Veracyte from $95.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Veracyte from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Veracyte from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veracyte presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.78.

Shares of Veracyte stock opened at $18.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.12 and a beta of 1.11. Veracyte has a 52 week low of $17.59 and a 52 week high of $54.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.10.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 19.22% and a negative return on equity of 4.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veracyte will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 23,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $577,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Snider Financial Group lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 9,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 10.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 0.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 93,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period.

Veracyte Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

