Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VRNOF. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Verano in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Verano from C$26.00 to C$24.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Verano in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of VRNOF opened at $7.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.85. Verano has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $21.10.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, and retail license of cannabis in Illinois, Florida, Arizona, Maryland, Nevada, Ohio, Michigan, Massachusetts, Arkansas, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

