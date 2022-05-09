Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.17

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.17 and last traded at $12.26, with a volume of 1100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.05.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VERX shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Vertex from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Vertex from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Vertex in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.52 and its 200 day moving average is $15.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,225.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 0.80.

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $111.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.20 million. Vertex had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex by 712.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vertex by 469.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Vertex during the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. 19.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERX)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

