Vicus Capital Acquires 10,949 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Vicus Capital boosted its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 213,029 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 10,949 shares during the quarter. BHP Group makes up approximately 1.4% of Vicus Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Vicus Capital’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $13,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on BHP. HSBC began coverage on BHP Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,185 ($27.30) price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. DZ Bank began coverage on BHP Group in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.20 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on BHP Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,190.65.

NYSE:BHP traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.85. 3,399,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,026,295. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.73. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $51.88 and a twelve month high of $82.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 13.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th.

About BHP Group (Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.