Vicus Capital Acquires 1,249 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 954,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,544,000 after purchasing an additional 67,096 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 302.6% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 923,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,147,000 after purchasing an additional 694,027 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 591,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 321,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,457,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 183,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,430,000 after purchasing an additional 20,947 shares during the last quarter.

MTUM traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.65. 1,649,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.77. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60.

