Vicus Capital Acquires 1,614 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Vicus Capital increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $18,211,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $12,594,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 838,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,687,000 after acquiring an additional 135,929 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 257,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,784,000 after acquiring an additional 72,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,199,000 after acquiring an additional 49,178 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.25. The company had a trading volume of 118,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,823. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.46. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $42.89 and a 12-month high of $51.22.

