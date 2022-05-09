Vicus Capital Acquires 18,417 Shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 454,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,417 shares during the period. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Vicus Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Vicus Capital owned approximately 0.77% of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF worth $21,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co increased its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 33,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000.

TOTL traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.98. 462,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,180. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 1-year low of $42.92 and a 1-year high of $48.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.17.

