Vicus Capital Acquires New Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 9.0% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 26,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 237.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 185,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 130,327 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 49.3% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 364,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,290,000 after purchasing an additional 120,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $152.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,036,031. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.44 and a 200-day moving average of $139.15. The stock has a market cap of $270.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 166.34%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total transaction of $6,390,316.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $4,408,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,423 shares of company stock worth $15,816,851 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ABBV. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.44.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

