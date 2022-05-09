Vicus Capital Acquires Shares of 11,424 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 67.1% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Country Trust Bank raised its position in Bank of America by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $1.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.39. 1,817,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,770,234. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.14. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $35.40 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Argus boosted their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.41.

Bank of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.