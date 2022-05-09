Vicus Capital Boosts Stock Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Vicus Capital lifted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital owned 0.08% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $431,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,841,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter.

VNLA traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $48.83. 306,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,588. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.96. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $48.63 and a 12 month high of $50.27.

