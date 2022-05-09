Vicus Capital Buys 4,606 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Vicus Capital increased its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IFRA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 583,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,315,000 after purchasing an additional 157,994 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2,371.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 164,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 157,365 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 468.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 87,440 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 802.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 92,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after buying an additional 82,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,909,000.

IFRA traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.96. The stock had a trading volume of 130,118 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.45.

