Vicus Capital Decreases Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Vicus Capital decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITA. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 627.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17,251 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

ITA traded down $0.69 on Monday, hitting $103.20. 458,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.68. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

