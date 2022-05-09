Vicus Capital Has $1.42 Million Holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Vicus Capital grew its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 109,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 11,422 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 255.4% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 81,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after buying an additional 58,338 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,180,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,508,000 after buying an additional 18,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS USHY traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,555,646 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.75.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.